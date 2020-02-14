Most city, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Police and emergency services will continue to operate as usual. Post offices will be closed.
All branches of Whitman County Library, Latah County Library and Neill Public Library will be closed Monday. Some banks will be closed, but most businesses and retail outlets will be open regular hours.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News office will remain open for normal business hours, and the newspaper will publish as usual.