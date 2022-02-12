A worker shortage is forcing the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News to temporarily suspend home delivery to 2,204 of almost 15,000 print subscribers next week.
The change will happen in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Wednesday and on the Palouse on Friday.
The Tribune and Daily News are seeking contracted newspaper carriers for 30 of the 105 routes for the newspapers, said Mark Bryan, circulation manager at TPC Holdings, the parent company of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
Subscribers on the unfilled routes have the option of receiving the newspapers online at the rate they are currently paying or receiving them by mail for $29.90 per month, which is a nominal increase over what most of them are paying now, Bryan said.
The vast majority of the 15% of subscribers affected were informed by individual calls, email and automated calls this week, he said. The few who don’t have telephone numbers or emails on file at the newspapers will be notified with a flyer that will be delivered with their newspaper on the last day before the temporary suspension
On Thursday, the automated calls started at 9 a.m. in the valley and continued Friday on the Palouse.
Employees in subscriber services worked extra hours Thursday taking one call right after another, Bryan said. They also tracked 164 calls that day that went to voicemail, which will be returned.
Another group of Tribune and Daily News subscribers numbering 1,358 were affected by a similar change that started in August when home delivery was suspended along certain rural routes because of a lack of availability of contracted newspaper carriers. They too have the choice of subscribing online or getting their newspapers by mail.
The number of home delivery subscribers doesn’t include 1,200 online subscribers, who are not experiencing any changes.
Those affected subscribers have been understanding about the transition, said Nathan Alford, editor and publisher of both publications.
“Our readers are so amazing and understanding,” said Alford, who made some of the calls with the subscriber services staff.
“We live in the best towns — people mostly understand,” he said. “They depend on our news and are willing to give us grace until we round the bend and fill the routes.”
Bryan echoed Alford’s comments.
“Most of the people are understanding,” he said. “A few are disappointed. Very few are upset. Most of them are choosing to continue and receive it digitally. A lesser amount is moving to mail. A few have canceled, but very few compared to what the total is so far.”
The hope is to restore home delivery to all Tribune and Daily News subscribers, Bryan said, noting home delivery has resumed on three routes that were suspended in the fall.
Tribune staff members will soon begin going door to door to seek contracted newspaper carriers, he said. That effort will augment steps previously taken that included boosting compensation for contracted newspaper carriers. It also involved heightened marketing for contracted newspaper carriers through the newspapers, digital sign boards owned by TPC Holdings, government job service offices, social media and Craigslist.
“I don’t have any idea what to expect about the workforce,” Bryan said. “That’s the outlier I can’t control or foresee, but I’m hopeful. Our goal is to restore them all, but I just don’t know how reasonable that is (in the near term).”
As TPC Holdings finds more contracted newspaper carriers, it will fill routes in Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow and Pullman first and then rural routes, he said.
The recruitment effort is one of many measures the Tribune and Daily News used prior to temporarily suspending home delivery on 30 of its 105 routes as a last resort, Bryan said.
“It’s been excruciating to have to do this,” he said.
For more than a year, Tribune employees have delivered newspapers on routes if they weren’t filled by a contracted newspaper carrier, Bryan said. In August that was no longer possible because the staff was spread too thin, leading to the first round of changes.
“We’ve all seen the help-wanted ads,” Alford said. “They’re everywhere — and our hometown newspaper isn’t immune.”
As Tribune staff covered more for contracted newspaper carriers, routes were reconfigured to increase compensation.
Tribune and Daily News contracted newspaper carriers generally receive about $700 to $2,000 per month depending on the route size.
Typically they spend two to four hours a day delivering papers every day of the week except for Monday when the Tribune and Daily News don’t publish. The Daily News also doesn’t publish on Sunday.
“That’s quite a bit if you wanted to buy a new car or save up for a house,” Bryan said. “One-thousand a month, you notice that. That’s extra income.”
The work to help the affected subscribers is continuing.
“We’re handling the challenge well, and openly,” Alford said.
Those interested in becoming contracted newspaper carriers can call the TPC Holdings circulation department at (208) 746-8742.
Williams can be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.