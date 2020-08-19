Homes on the Palouse are selling relatively quickly, largely because homebuyers are taking advantage of historically low mortgage rates, Tim Kirkland, mortgage and construction loan officer and area manager at Zions Bank in Moscow, said.
Freddie Mac reported last month that the 30-year mortgage rate dropped below 3 percent for the first time in nearly 50 years.
“Historically, people would have said anything below 6 percent was a good rate,” Kirkland said.
Kirkland said mortgage rates have mostly remained low in the 15 years he has been in the business.
He said rates during this time typically ranged from 3.75 to 5.25 percent. But in the last five years, rates normally stayed below 4.5 percent, he said.
Kirkland said there is a low supply of homes on the Palouse, which is putting upward pressure on home prices.
“There are not enough houses to keep up with demand at the moment,” Kirkland said.
Joe McGurkin, owner and broker of Moscow Realty, said there are typically 20 to 30 homes for sale in Latah County and they are currently listed at an average of roughly $290,000.
“It’s definitely still a seller’s market,” McGurkin said.
He said about 60 percent of Latah County homes on the market are bought by locals and 40 percent are bought by out-of-state residents.
McGurkin said he is extremely surprised at the robust housing market given the pandemic and the tough economic times it has caused people.
“It’s been an extremely, ironically great market in the pandemic situation,” he said.
McGurkin agreed with Kirkland that low mortgage rates have encouraged people to buy.
“I’ve been doing this for 38 years and I’ve never been so surprised at a market than I have this year,” McGurkin said.
The housing market was slow during the first three months of the pandemic, McGurkin said, and it slows down a bit before the start of school.
Kirkland said residential construction on the Palouse will continue in order to meet housing demands.
“That’s going to be very necessary on the Palouse because of the limited supply that we’re talking about,” Kirkland said of construction.
Besides making homes more affordable for potential homebuyers, the extremely low mortgage rates are also encouraging homeowners to refinance, Kirkland said.
