Football may be the star of the show during homecoming week, but special traditions and reconnecting with the Cougar spirit are what keep people coming back.

It’s homecoming week at Washington State University, and the Cougars will play the Cal Bears on Saturday. The institution will kick off the occasion with a prep rally at 6 p.m. today on Flag Lane, and host an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis Alumni Centre.

Carrie Neppel, assistant director at the WSU Alumni Association, said the prep rally is to highlight WSU athletics and get people excited for the game. She added that the WSU varsity athletic teams who are in town will make guest appearances at the rally, including Jake Dickert, WSU’s football coach. Neppel said WSU athletic director Patrick Chun will share a few words about the season and what athletics is up to.

Tags

Recommended for you