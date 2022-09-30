The University of Idaho homecoming football game is right around the corner, with the Vandals set to host Northern Colorado on Saturday evening.
The other homecoming events pick up tonight, with the serpentine (8 p.m.), bonfire and royalty crownings (8:30 p.m.), and fireworks and drone show (9:15 p.m.) on tap.
Starting at 10 a.m. today, there will be a blood drive in the First Floor Lounge of the Teaching and Learning Center. The UI volleyball match against Eastern Washington starts at 5 p.m. in Memorial Gym on campus.
For the first time, there will be a drone show in conjunction with the Idaho Central Credit Union Fireworks Show. The drone show is a new addition to the Friday night events. Grace Chadwick, the vice president of UI homecoming, said she has yet to see the show, but is excited to see how it goes.
Marie Duncan, director of programming and operations for the office of alumni relations, said adding the drone show was suggested by ICCU leaders who have been sponsors for the fireworks show for the last three years. The students planning this week’s events on the homecoming committee were also excited to bring the drone show to Moscow.
It is the first drone show of its kind in Moscow, Duncan said, and organizers want it to become another tradition for homecoming.
On Saturday, there will be a Future Vandal Parade starting at noon at Friendship Square. Chadwick said they had seen great response from alumni and students who were excited to see younger generations get involved in the festivities.
“We always saw them at the parade and running around at the festivities,” Chadwick said. “We wanted to include them and get them involved.”
It is free to register for the Future Vandal Parade and can be done up until the start of the parade. It is open to children ages 2 to 18 and they are encouraged to wear Vandal gear, Chadwick said.
The official homecoming parade will start at 12:30 p.m. and will run along Main Street in downtown Moscow. As of Thursday, there were over 70 floats signed up and more were expected before the parade starts.
Vandal alum and campus leader Kathy Clark is the grand marshal for the parade. Clark worked for the university for 25 years and was the senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator for athletics. She helped start the first Vandal volleyball team in 1974 and was the head coach during their first season. Her team went 22-6 record and placed third in the Northwest College Women’s Sports Association that season.
Clark was inducted into the University of Idaho Hall of Fame in 2007.
After the parade, the tailgate will open at 3 p.m. in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena plaza. Vandal alum Colby Acuff will perform at the tailgate starting at 4:30 p.m.
The football game will start at 6 p.m. at the Kibbie Dome.
To make room for the homecoming parade on Saturday morning, the Moscow Farmers Market will move its location for one Saturday only. The market is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Jackson Street parking lot.
Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street and several side streets will be closed for vehicle traffic on Saturday to allow for staging and commencement of the parade. No parking signage went up starting Thursday in the Jackson Street parking lot.
The market will return to Main Street on Oct. 8 for the rest of the season.