A 39-year-old homeless woman was arrested July 15 after law enforcement officials seized large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana from the woman’s vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 95 north of Potlatch, according to a Quad Cities Drug Task Force news release.
Crystal Schrecengost was booked into Latah County Jail for suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Detectives with the QCDTF and deputies with the Latah County and Benewah County sheriff’s offices conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, possibly coming from Spokane, traveling southbound on Highway 95.
After arresting the woman, detectives then served a search warrant on the black 2015 Dodge Charger Schrecengost was driving. They seized 35.6 grams of methamphetamine, 35 grams of marijuana, a plastic bag containing a capsule filled with an unknown brown substance, a glass pipe with burnt residue, a scale and plastic bags the suspect was carrying on her person.
The passenger in the vehicle, John Bordley, was booked into the Latah County Jail on an unrelated arrest warrant.