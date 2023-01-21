Honey-do lists, and a son making his mother proud

Before I get buried in projects I’ve put on the extensive and ever-optimistic New Year’s To-Do List, and before I start whining again about how little energy I have in this darkest quarter of the year, thus deflating myself before I even start, I want to report we had a fine Christmas.
By a fluke of his employment schedule, our son was able to come spend an extra week with us before his wife arrived, and he was willing to help his mom with a whole list of honey-do tasks. (My role here at home is house manager; my husband’s is recreation and relaxation director and enforcer.)
Our son got up on the ladder to switch out some high light fixtures, then did all the hauling and kneeling to replace a long-delinquent toilet for a new one I’d bought. He helped me purge and upgrade a closet, then made and installed a new shelf in the family room, which improved the whole TV unit and inspired offloading of some minor league clutter. He also helped me finish painting a hallway and room that, on his visit several months prior, I’d asked him to “just help me start. I can finish it myself.” He likes cutting in, and I prefer the rolling, so the team was back together, and we finished it. Yay!
In addition, he cleaned out p-traps. Sitting nearby when I was (sigh) gearing up for another of my periodic vinegar and baking soda treatments for an excruciatingly slow-draining kitchen sink, he observed what I was about to do and snorted, “Ridiculous!”
Then he told me to go get a bucket, some rubber gloves, and paper towels. We emptied out the cupboard below the sink, and after I watched him start unscrewing all the PVC pipe connecting thingies down there, I trotted off and returned with my own very original and brilliant contribution to the plumber’s toolbox: my longest crochet hook, which actually did help poke wadded-up newspaper pieces through the curved pipes.
This pushed out goopy mouse-sized slime balls of you-don’t-want-to-even-think-about-what. After cleaning the penultimate p-trap, he supervised while yours truly vanquished the final one, all by herself.
Now cleaning a p-trap, I believe, is one of the grossest but most rewarding DIY projects you can possibly master. When our kids were ‘tweens, I grossed both of them out by supervising their inaugural toilet and sink cleaning efforts, but that sink unplugging was only from above, the basin side. I remember telling each of them, “I can’t send you out into the world without doing it at least once.” I hoped the lesson would stick, since their brains were young and impressionable.
But a p-trap? That’s a whole different animal, game, whatever. I thought you needed a plumber’s license to do that. And so, our son not only made me proud, but he taught me a new trick, and paid me back in spades for what I’m pretty sure was his own first plumbing lesson.
After our daughter-in-law’s arrival, the list disappeared, as promised. We mostly hung out, fixed meals, cleaned the kitchen (repeat, repeat), played a few card games, read, and watched some television. A jigsaw puzzle got started, but was way too hard, so for the first time I can remember, a puzzle got dumped, unfinished, back into its box, and we watched some more television. In the middle of the week, we helped host a marvelous baby shower for the pair.
I hope I’m allowed an extra touch of wistfulness, because my most recent honey-do list for my son, the one he’d ticked off and I’d tucked away? I knew it would be the last one for a good long while. In a few short weeks, his soft little arriving bundle will come complete with a never-ending daddy-do list.
Leffingwell is trying to appreciate that there are times when you just need to kick back and enjoy what you have already accomplished, on that long road to simplification.