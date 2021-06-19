WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY
Officials at Whitworth University in Spokane have released their Provost’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester. To make the list, students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher. Students from this region named to the list include Hannah Koehoorn, Reagan Thompson and Abigail Tingstad, all of Pullman.
GONZAGA UNIVERSITY
Officials at Gonzaga University have released their dean’s and president’s lists for spring semester 2021. Students from this region named to the lists include:
Dean’s list (3.5 to 3.84 GPA) — COLFAX: Zoe Metzer; PULLMAN: Nicholas Smith.
President’s list (3.85 to 4.0 GPA) — POTLATCH: Lyssa Blood; PULLMAN: Tristan Call, Emma Horstkamp, Graham Laird, Samuel Tingstad.
GENESEE JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Officials at Genesee Junior-Senior High School have announced their honor roll for spring semester 2021. Students named to the list include:
SENIORS: 4.0 GPA — Priya Mader, Coltin Pope; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Carson Barton, Owen Crowley, Dawson Durham, Ryle Flodin, Hailey Helsing, Sam Spence; 3.3-3.59 GPA — Bailey Leseman, Jacob Odenborg, Claira Osborne.
JUNIORS: 4.0 GPA — Jessica Holmes, Delia Hubbard, Natalie Ketcheson, Jacob Krick, Cameron Meyer, Cy Wareham; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Ezekiel Adams, Anya Banister, Trinity Canup, Kendra Durham, Alexis Gunter, Jade Gunter, Lucie Ranisate; 3.3-3.59 GPA — Isaac Bentley, Jack Johnson, Colby Michalak, Jackson Zenner.
SOPHOMORES: 4.0 GPA — Maxine English, Makenzie Stout; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Kyle Banister, Nolan Bartosz, Sam Bentley, Kirsten Flodin, Shelby Hanson, Ayva Johnson, Evan McDonald, Cooper Owen, Jacob Rector, Ethan West; 3.3-3.59 GPA — Isabelle Monk, Brooke Stapleton.
FRESHMEN: 4.0 GPA — Mia Scharnhorst; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Harper Jarolimek, Malia Jensen, Brinley Lowe, Cienna Madison, Kolby Murray, Kole Scharnhorst, Sam Stewart, Teak Wareham, Derek Zenner; 3.3-3.59 GPA — Israel Adams, Audrey Barber, Leah Bentley, Joseph Johnson, Alex Kirkham, Seth Vestal.
EIGHTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Vince Crowley, Leif Johnson, Levi Hosking, Joshua Ketcheson; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Jeremiah Adams, Sarah Adams, ShaLyna Brickley, Will Crowley, Joseph Frye, Makayla Herman, Kalitri Hubbard, Kendra Meyer, Charlie Owen, Andrew Rector, Monica Seubert, Ewan Wilson; 3.3-3.59 GPA — Tyrnan Barber, Savanna Russell.
SEVENTH GRADE: 4.0 GPA — Chloe Grieser, Kaylee Krick; 3.6-3.99 GPA — Landon Connolly, Lillian Damon, Benjamin Farr, Sophia Johnson, Matthew Ketcheson, Evan Kirkham, Caylee Madison, Katie O’Connell, Jackson Stutzman, Alia Wareham; 3.3-3.59 GPA — Sydney Banks, Kristen Gregory, Jauzlyn Neil.
DEARY HIGH SCHOOL/MIDDLE SCHOOL
Officials at Deary High School and Deary Middle School have announced their honor roll (3.5 GPA and above) for spring semester 2021. Students named to the list include:
SENIORS: Garrison Bogar, Claire Fletcher, Savannah Fredrickson, Preston Johnston, London Kirk.
JUNIORS: Collin Anderson, Molly Corey.
SOPHOMORES: Macie Ashmead, Delainee Ellsworth, Emily Mottern, Elvis Rickert, Emily Scott, Triniti Wood, Dantae Workman.
FRESHMEN: Stacy Austin, Sage Cochrane, Kenadie Kirk, Carl Stanton, Gretchen Stokes, Araya Wood. EIGHTH GRADE: Tony Beyer, Aiden Capps, Lily Hanson.
SEVENTH GRADE: Everlee Baker, Jerrod Bartlett, Kyleigh Eastman, Hennessey Fitzjarrell, Jaymon Keen, Jacob Mechling, Madelyn Proctor, Kaylee Wood.
SIXTH GRADE: Blake Clark, Cooper Heath, Kyla Knight, Teagan Taylor, Allie Vincent, Sophia Winter.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Preston Evans of Moscow was named to the University of Alabama’s Presidents List for spring 2021. To make the list, Evans kept a 4.0 grade-point average while keeping a full course load.
MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Makena Rauch of Moscow was one of 100 students at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., to be named a National Society of American Council of Trustees and Alumni Scholar.
SUNY NEW PALTZ
Eric Dearian of Moscow was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at State University of New York at New Paltz for keeping a 3.3 grade-point average with a full course load.