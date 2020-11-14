COLTON HIGH SCHOOL
Highest honors: The following students received the highest honors (GPA 4.0) for the first fall quarter of 2020.:
Maggie Meyer, Clair Moehrle, Tylar Sandoval and Sidni Whitcomb
High honors: The following students received high honors (GPA 3.5-3.99) for the first fall quarter of 2020.:
Chloe Baysinger, Rachel Becker, Dan Bell, Grace Demeerleer, Kelton Devlin, Trent Druffel, Holly Heitstuman, Kaydee Heitstuman, Alexander Hemighaus, Russell Jackson, Chantel Johnson, Amy Keller, Jaxon Moehrle, Ella Nollmeyer, Mary Pluid, Addyson Purnell, Jaide Reisenauer, Eylsia Rogerson, Addalyn Ryan, Josie Schultheis, Kate Schultheis, Kyndra Stout, Rylee Vining and Grant Wolf