UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO
The following students were named to the University of Idaho dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher) for the spring semester:
DEARY: Ashauntay A. Leonard, Kael F. Stelck, Kathryn Mottern.
GENESEE: Alysha D. O’Connell, Austin E. Pope, Claire D. Smith, Garrett D. Borth, Grayson G. Esser, Jonathan T. Kopf, Kaylee S. Flodin, Kelsey A. Roach, Kendra N. Murray, Kyra L. Scharnhorst, Lilienne A. Stafford, Marcus J. Johnson, Natalie A. Krick, Sara J. Trees, Truman W. Renton, Virginia M. Monk.
HARVARD: Charis B. Peever.
JULIAETTA: Ethan M. Graves, Gavin Hewett, Mina R. Sandino.
KENDRICK: Justin A. Meekhof, Nathanael R. Davis.
MOSCOW: Abigail M. Euhus, Addison T. Golightly, Ahna L. Forrest, Ailis K. Grieshaber, Alexander K. Gray, Allyse K. Bell, Amanda C. Johnston, Amber J. Britton, Andrea M. Brannock, Andrea R. Brown, Angel M. Kalasz, Anna L. Barton, Anthony J. Plummer, Anthony T. Williams, Anya K. Payne, Ashley Beals, Ashley F. Green, Avery P. Pierce-Garnett, Bilal A. Shamsi, Braeden P. Nierman, Breanna B. Murdoch, Brenden Gilliland, Caia M. Monson, Caleb S. Strong, Cameron R. Hewitt, Camille E. Niehenke, Carson Sass, Chloe White, Christina Briggs-Mathers, Christina Grace-Thomas, Christina M. Petrie, Claire A. Qualls, Claire E. Haeder, Claire Wallace, Cooper J. Hanks, Cooper R. Stephens, Corey G. Williams, David M. Bowman, Dolly M. Strahan-Nalle, Dylan Richard, Eleanor J. Rheingans, Eleanore G. Faunce, Emily C. Levine, Emily H. Waltner, Emma Carscallen, Emma N. Sattler, Emma Ramalingam, Eric W. Garber, Erick Pimienta Tovar, Gabriel G. Quinnett, Gabriel M. Bandle, Gianna T. Molnar, Grace J. McGreevy, Grant Clary, Honorine K. Knott, Isabell Strawn, Isaiah R. Qualls, Jacob A. Brown, Jacqueline L. Gonzalez, James E. Craig, James S. Fields, Jared B. Gray, Jared M. Grieb, Jesse Padilla, Jessica B. Doty, Jillian L. Guier, Jillian N. Park, John S. Sillers, Jordan E. Burgess, Jordan Osborne, Josephine Sanford, Joshua P. Corgatelli, Joshua R. Whatley, Kaitilyn R. Young, Kaitlin P. Watson, Kari E. Miller, Karin I. Falk, Karsten W. Schumaker, Katelyn Garfield, Katherine A. Ward, Katy M. Wicks, Keara N. Kaltmaier, Keaton J. Hewitt, Kevin Eng, Khadeeja M. Mansour, Kiera Carney, Kieran A. Gordon, Kieran B. Northcutt, Kimana L. Cofre, Kip E. Rittenhouse, Kyle B. Spence, Kyle M. Richmond, Kylie A. Morris, Labib S. Ehsan, Lacey M. Jones, Laine N. Madsen, Laura A. Navarro, Lauren Fereday, Lea R. Dussurget, Leah T. Dreesmann, Lily M. Taylor, Luke McGreevy, Luther M. Michaels, Lynnette Gannon, Mackenzie M. Bielenberg, Madeleine G. Johnson, Madison R. Engberg, Mal Sawm Tluang, Mallory R. Dykes, Mason H. Chadd, Mason P. Burke, Maxwell L. Radil, Maya R. Salsbury, McKenna P. Jacobs, Mckenzy Bogden, Mete K. Yuksel, Miles H. Whitling, Monica M. Burnette, Nataly Davies, Nathan G. Vassell, Nicholas M. Pancheri, Nicole A. Johnson, Oakley Todd, Olivia L. Dow, Omolola E. Bangudu, Peter L. Goebel, Peter Schmidt, Rachele A. Catt, Rebekah L. Fullerton, Reef M. Diego, Richard R. Sperry, Sam G. Preston, Samantha Blaisdell, Samantha D. Finnell, Samuel Collins, Sarah R. Greenwalt, Selena A. Alexandropoulos, Sherri L. Paz, Skyler Ting, Slade Castle, Sophia N. Mangini, Sophia S. Curet, Spencer M. Pope, Stacey R. Sullivan, Stephen P. Kwiatkowski, Teagan M. Riley, Thaddaeus M. Hurley, Theodore A. Jessup, Thomas Warner, Timothy I. Malm, Tristan C. Morehouse, Tristan E. Baiocco, Tristan L. Sahwell, Willow J. Crites, Wilson E. Caisley, Yangoubo Liu, Yvette A. Bonney, Yvonne Danich, Zachary Sugano, Zachary W. Squires.
POTLATCH: Emma N. Wilson, Hannah J. Barnes, Madyson D. Cessnun, Rory L. Klimko, Savanna M. Pagel, Tanner A. McGreal.
PRINCETON: Taylor J. Gregg.
TROY: Abbygael E. Weller, Ashley Webler, Blazie Gilder, Cole A. Brusven, Dakotah B. Smith, Dara R. Loder, Heath A. Thompson, Jaycee A. Johnson, Jordyne R. Fredrickson, Katherine Doumit, Olivia L. Nelson, Rudy D. Christianson, September Wickham, Seth Lunders, Shannen Ney, Sophia S. Raasch.
VIOLA: Adrianna M. Kauffman, Allyson N. LeForce, Ashley E. Alsterlund, Brett R. Taggart, Cade C. Knott, Courtney J. Volk, Isabel R. Huggins, Katie L. Mims, Margaret A. Lewis, Noelle R. Mims, Rhea Anderson, William W. Hunt.
COLFAX: Derek D. Hall, Elizabeth G. Harwood, Hope A. de Avila, Jenna L. Harwood, Sasha Rabaiotti.
GARFIELD: Keely M. Burnes, Lauren K. Welch.
PULLMAN: Amy K. Stanley, Avery G. Reneau, Cameron J. Lang, Casey M. Willitts, Kyle Rozanski, Rachel F. Stanley, Ruby L. Fischer, Ty N. Hendrickson, Zachary J. Mumford.
ROSALIA: Beau W. St John, Kade D. Holling.
COLTON HIGH SCHOOL
The following students were named to the honor roll at Colton High School for the 2021 spring semester:
HIGHEST HONORS (4.0 GPA): Sixth grade: Wyatt Baysinger, Meredith Bell, Avery Peters; Seventh grade: Joey Hemighaus; Eighth grade: Grace DeMeerleer, Clair Moehrle; Sophomores: Sidni Whitcomb; Juniors: Maggie Meyer, Jaxon Moehrle, Elysia Rogerson; Seniors: Addyson Purnell, Josie Schultheis, Rylee Vining.
HIGH HONORS (3.4-3.99 GPA): Sixth grade: Gracie Biggins, McKenna Keefe, Annabel Snyder; Seventh grade: Eloise Clark, Grace Kuhle, Leah Musson, Kaiden Rogerson, Avree Thompson, Rori Weber; Eighth Grade: Holly Heitstuman, Troy Keller, Ella Nollmeyer; Freshmen: Kaydee Heitstuman, Alexander Hemighaus, Tylar Sandoval, Kate Schultheis, Kyndra Stout, Matthew Reisenauer; Sophomores: Rachel Becker, Dan Bell, Jaide Reisenauer, Grant Wolf; Juniors: Raphael Arnhold, Macy Blewett, Amy Keller, Mary Pluid, Brooklyn Trimble; Seniors: Kelton Devlin, Trent Druffel, Russell Jackson.
HIGH HONORS (3.0-3.39 GPA): Sixth grade: Hayden Purnell; Seventh grade: Kaydence Martinez; Eighth grade: Ryan Impson, Addalynn Ryan; Freshmen: Chloe Baysinger, Chantel Johnson.
GEORGE FOX UNIVERSITY
Clara Cimijotti of Moscow has been named to the dean’s list (3.5 GPA or higher) for spring semester 2021 at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.