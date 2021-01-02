LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLLEGE

The following students were named to the President’s List (GPA 3.75 or higher) for the fall 2020 semester:

Idaho

Genesee: Mikacia R. Bartosz, McKenzie J. Bowey, Courtney L. Burt, Lisa M. Davis, Jamie M. Hovey-Smith, Abby M. Kirkham, Tessa J. Renton, Travis B. Schwenne.

Juliaetta: Brayden M. Graves, Moira M. Skinner, Jeffrey A. Wing.

Kendrick: Cannon A. Lanier, Cassidy C. Lustig, Lacey Schmidt.

Moscow: Rachell J. Amick, Camren J. Atkinson, Jason C. Batacan-Wilson, Grace A. Black, Ryan T. Fraley, Bradley T. Gilbert, Jaclyn L. Huffman, Hannah I. Landkammer, Sydni N. Lewis, Samantha H. Morley, Alex Riendeau, Shawn R. Schneider, Amanda P. Singleton, Trent M. Souders, Deborah Y. Wilson, John R. Wisniewski.

Potlatch: Kyndal J. Cessnun.

Troy: Jimmie T. Gilder, David J. Phillis, Edwin S. Roth, Anna M. Steffens.

Viola: Andrew Stone.

Washington

Pullman: Emily A. Harris, Kazim Islam.

The following students were named to the Dean’s List (GPA 3.25-3.749) for the fall 2020 semester:

Idaho

Deary: Dylan R. Anderson, Samuel E. Carr, Elijah J. Frazier.

Genesee: Sidney R. Fountain, RyAnne K. Rodland, Coy D. Stout, Molly E. Young.

Kendrick: Lauren M. Morgan.

Moscow: Jessica L. Arnett, Elise K. Bogut, Wendy L. Casner, Zachary J. Cunningham, Alyssa N. Hamburg, Moira R. Harty, Petra B. Klander, Valerie G. Linscott, Stocker A. Lloyd, Grace J. Mikolajczyk, Aubrey N. O’Daniel, Rowdy C. Paul, Keelyn R. Pilcher, Ian P. Prather, Tobias C. Preston, Mariah A. Suquet-Lyle, Hannah G. Waffle.

Troy: Riley N. Hagenbaugh.

Viola: Maesen M. Carlson.

Washington

Colfax: Gabriel E. Geier, Gavin R. Hammer, Sophia L. Pierobello, Daniel J. Robinson, Bryan J. Rubin, Katerina A. Wiley.

Pullman: Roland S. Wilson.

MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY

The following students were named to the Dean’s List (GPA 3.5 or higher) for the fall 2020 semester:

Lewiston: Madeline Metcalf

Moscow: Emelia Keim

