LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLLEGE
The following students were named to the President’s List (GPA 3.75 or higher) for the fall 2020 semester:
Idaho
Genesee: Mikacia R. Bartosz, McKenzie J. Bowey, Courtney L. Burt, Lisa M. Davis, Jamie M. Hovey-Smith, Abby M. Kirkham, Tessa J. Renton, Travis B. Schwenne.
Juliaetta: Brayden M. Graves, Moira M. Skinner, Jeffrey A. Wing.
Kendrick: Cannon A. Lanier, Cassidy C. Lustig, Lacey Schmidt.
Moscow: Rachell J. Amick, Camren J. Atkinson, Jason C. Batacan-Wilson, Grace A. Black, Ryan T. Fraley, Bradley T. Gilbert, Jaclyn L. Huffman, Hannah I. Landkammer, Sydni N. Lewis, Samantha H. Morley, Alex Riendeau, Shawn R. Schneider, Amanda P. Singleton, Trent M. Souders, Deborah Y. Wilson, John R. Wisniewski.
Potlatch: Kyndal J. Cessnun.
Troy: Jimmie T. Gilder, David J. Phillis, Edwin S. Roth, Anna M. Steffens.
Viola: Andrew Stone.
Washington
Pullman: Emily A. Harris, Kazim Islam.
The following students were named to the Dean’s List (GPA 3.25-3.749) for the fall 2020 semester:
Idaho
Deary: Dylan R. Anderson, Samuel E. Carr, Elijah J. Frazier.
Genesee: Sidney R. Fountain, RyAnne K. Rodland, Coy D. Stout, Molly E. Young.
Kendrick: Lauren M. Morgan.
Moscow: Jessica L. Arnett, Elise K. Bogut, Wendy L. Casner, Zachary J. Cunningham, Alyssa N. Hamburg, Moira R. Harty, Petra B. Klander, Valerie G. Linscott, Stocker A. Lloyd, Grace J. Mikolajczyk, Aubrey N. O’Daniel, Rowdy C. Paul, Keelyn R. Pilcher, Ian P. Prather, Tobias C. Preston, Mariah A. Suquet-Lyle, Hannah G. Waffle.
Troy: Riley N. Hagenbaugh.
Viola: Maesen M. Carlson.
Washington
Colfax: Gabriel E. Geier, Gavin R. Hammer, Sophia L. Pierobello, Daniel J. Robinson, Bryan J. Rubin, Katerina A. Wiley.
Pullman: Roland S. Wilson.
MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY
The following students were named to the Dean’s List (GPA 3.5 or higher) for the fall 2020 semester:
Lewiston: Madeline Metcalf
Moscow: Emelia Keim