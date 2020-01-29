A Pullman firefighter was recognized last week for her efforts in improving the mental health of her peers. A fire officer was awarded for his leadership ability.
Both said they do the job because they love serving the community and their fellow coworkers.
The Pullman Fire Department on Saturday named Chelsey Tadema as the firefighter of the year and Capt. Andrew Howell as fire officer of the year during a biannual ceremony.
The fire department gives out several awards to those who have stood out in some fashion, such as performing exceptionally well on an emergency call, saving a life or improving the fire department in some way, Chief Mike Heston said.
Tadema, who has been with the department since 2008, was recognized for developing a program that addresses mental health among firefighters through peer support and stress management.
“We’ve recognized over the past several years that mental health is something that a lot of firefighters struggle with due to the nature of our job,” she said. “So it means a lot to me to be recognized for that work because I think it’s so important.”
The program is still in development, but the goal is that it will lead to firefighters helping each other through the difficulties of the job, and those who respond to especially tough emergency calls will be given added support.
Mental health has become an urgent issue in the firefighting community. Tadema said since 2014, the number of suicides nationally among firefighters has outpaced line-of-duty deaths.
Tadema said it is hard for firefighters to be vulnerable and reach out to other people for help, especially since their job requires them to handle any problem that comes their way. That can build up stress over the years.
“So, we’re taking care of one another,” she said.
Howell said he takes pride in taking care of his team. A fire officer, who is usually a lieutenant or captain, is in charge of the people in their station, organizes trainings and tells people what to do on a fire call. He has been a fire officer since 2015.
Howell said firefighters will work 48-hour shifts or more, so he wants to make sure his team’s needs are met during their arduous schedule.
“Being an officer, I always wanted to try and be an officer that I would like to work for,” he said. “The way I do that is make sure that my crew is taken care of. So, first thing in the morning I always ask them, ‘what do you need?’ "
Even if it is something as simple as a cup of coffee, Howell said he tries to help any way he can.
“If the guys know that I’m going to be there for them and they’re going to have their basic needs met, then it just creates a stronger team,” he said.
Heston commended Howell for his “can-do attitude” and for being a model fire officer. He credited both Howell and Tadena for continuing to undergo trainings and classes to become better at their jobs.
“They’re constantly trying to improve themselves,” he said.
Tadema said she fell in love with the teamwork aspect of the job and the opportunity to help the community. Howell echoed that sentiment.
“We’ve chosen a life of service to help our community and I actually enjoy the thrill of putting out a fire,” he said.
