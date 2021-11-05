In summer 2019, a homeowner’s worst nightmare occurred on South Howard Street in Moscow.
A 1920 Queen Anne style residence collapsed as it was undergoing construction of a new basement. No one was injured, but the home was a total loss.
Homeowners Joel and Grace Penney chose to rebuild in the same location. On Thursday, the Moscow Historic Preservation Commission recognized the Penneys and their home during the 2021 Orchid Awards at the 1912 Center.
The Orchid Awards recognizes those who preserve historic private and commercial properties in the city.
Presenter Nels Reese praised the Penneys for ensuring their new home’s design remained consistent with the other homes in the Fort Russell Historic District.
“While it’s not an exact replica, it fits in the neighborhood,” Reese said.
Other homeowners who earned an award Thursday night included Janice Boughton and Mac Cantrell, who converted a former garage at their 1904 home on East B Street into an accessory dwelling unit.
Additionally, Csaba and Lisa Leidenfrost received an Orchid Award for expanding and upgrading their 1905 home on West C Street.
A unique city-owned building was recognized for its structural repairs. The Water Department building on North Main Street known for its swooping “hyperbolic paraboloid” roof made critical improvements to prevent the 1963 building from collapsing in 2019.
Tyler Palmer, Moscow deputy city supervisor of public works and services, accepted the Orchid Award and said unique buildings like this are part of what makes Moscow special.
“When someone asks me where my office is, I say, ‘Oh, it’s the building in town with the funky roof and they know exactly where I’m at,” he said.
The Historic Preservation Commission honored Michael Pearson and Melissa Sanborn for converting one of downtown’s oldest buildings into a space now occupied by local businesses Colter’s Creek and Intrigue. The upstairs was converted into luxury rooms known as the Hattabaugh Hotel, named after the original building owner, Isaac Hattabaugh, who built the building in 1890.
The 1912 Center, which recently underwent $1.7 million renovations to upgrade the second floor, also received an Orchid Award. These upgrades include a new game room, community living room, stairways, bathrooms and auditorium. Local companies Quality Contractors, Classic Wood Floors and Carpentry, and Master’s Touch Woodworking were recognized for their contributions to improving the 1912 Center.
The commission took time Thursday to honor Wendy McClure, who was the first woman architecture faculty member to be tenured and to serve as chair of the Department of Architecture at the University of Idaho. She was also the keynote speaker for Thursday’s event.
