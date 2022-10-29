I started feeling the pressure in early June, after I planted 42 pumpkin seeds in peat pots and set them on our patio to germinate. The seedlings didn’t realize that my continuing self-worth as a pumpkin gardener depended on their performance. Last year, after a decade of failure, I managed to grow 87 pounds of pumpkins. This season I wanted to see if that harvest was the first step on the road to pumpkin glory or simply a participation trophy from the Garden Goddess. I announced a new goal: I would grow the equivalent of my weight in pumpkins, 112 pounds.

Planting 42 pumpkin seeds might seem extreme, but last summer I sowed an entire packet of lettuce seeds and not even one seed germinated. It was realistic, then, to expect that only half of my original 42 pumpkin seeds would sprout, and that half of the remaining 21 would die in the July heat or drown from the effects of over-watering. I’d be lucky to start out with 10 healthy pumpkin plants. But when all 42 seeds actually germinated, my impetuous nature kicked in, and I spaded and added compost to an 8x16-foot raised bed. After each seedling developed two healthy leaves, I stuffed 22 of the little plants into three long rows in the spacious bed. Twenty healthy seedlings remained, though, so I prepped two more nearby beds and planted 10 seedlings in each bed, raising the total to 42 plants from 11 pumpkin varieties.

A sensible gardener would have labeled and planted the pumpkins in groups, sorted by variety, making it easier for me to identify them at harvest time. Instead, I created a random and more interesting pumpkin patch by placing Bellatrix next to Magic Lantern; Cinderella alongside Blue Doll; Mrs. Wrinkles next to Scream, and Porcelain Princess beside a Black Cat. The mix-and-match pairings made me smile, and later, after the pumpkins developed, Lee wondered whether a romantic tryst between Cinderella and Blue Doll had produced my favorite pumpkin — jade green, marbled with blue and shaped like a fairy-tale carriage.

