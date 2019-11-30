The Hospice Tree of Lights and Remembrance Ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop Place Senior Living, 815 SE Klemgard St., Pullman and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Norma McGregor Community Room of the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
The Hospice ceremonies provide the opportunity to reflect on the lives of loved ones who are deceased. The event includes music, readings and memorial ornaments bearing the names of those lost.
For more information or to pay tribute, contact Friends of Hospice at (509) 332-4414.