Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls donated $50,000 to the University of Idaho’s WWAMI Medical Education Program.
The donation is the largest in the hospital’s history, according to Idaho WWAMI Marketing and Communications Manager Lindsay Lodis.
Half of the funds were used to set up a scholarship endowment, while $10,000 went to ECHO Idaho, an educational resource for health care professionals working to treat complex chronic diseases in the state’s remote and underserved communities.
The remainder of the donation was awarded to two Idaho WWAMI students, Micah Buckmiller and Katylynn Dizdarevic-Miller, who were both raised in the state. This is the first year students will benefit from the scholarships.
The medical program, established in 1971, is a partnership between the University of Washington School of Medicine and the states of Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.
This year marked UI’s 50th anniversary in the partnership, which produces the most rural physicians for the state.
Idaho WWAMI was the first medical school established in the Gem State and remains the only one to receive public funding. While the state covers roughly half the cost of tuition for the program, students still pay about $40,000 a year to attend.
Northwest Specialty Hospital CEO Rick Rasmussen says the gift was directed toward a need for health care professionals in Idaho.
Nearly every corner of Idaho has a shortage of primary care physicians, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state ranks 49th in the country for the number of active primary care physicians overall.
Meanwhile, Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country.
