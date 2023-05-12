The Pullman Regional Hospital has given away thousands of dollars worth of grants to support local healthcare.
The hospital’s Auxiliary reports it has funded 10 internal grant awards totaling $38,000, according to a news release. Grants have been given to eight healthcare departments within the hospital.
The Auxiliary is a volunteer-managed organization based within the hospital to fund purchases of patient comfort items. Since it was created in 1968, the organization has donated more than $752,000 to the hospital. Funds are raised through sales at the hospital’s gift shop, Diane’s Gift Garden, membership fees, donations and fundraisers.
This year the medical surgical unit and ICU will receive a Butterfly iQ ultrasound system and an iPad to make IVs less painful and faster.
BirthPlace will get a Halo Sleep Sack used for newborns and a massage chair for patients.
Volunteer services will have rice bag materials to make homemade heating pads for new moms and inpatients.
Nutrition will receive avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder training for staff to support pediatric patient feeding challenges.
Palouse Pediatrics will get waiting-room toys and books to occupy children while waiting for a doctor’s appointment.
Summit Therapy will receive sensory items and an iPad mount for pediatric therapy sessions.
Cardiopulmonary Rehab will get replacements of outdated rehabilitation equipment for patients in their 36-week cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs.
Palliative Care will have palliative care training and supplies for patients and families in the palliative care program.