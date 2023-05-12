The Pullman Regional Hospital has given away thousands of dollars worth of grants to support local healthcare.

The hospital’s Auxiliary reports it has funded 10 internal grant awards totaling $38,000, according to a news release. Grants have been given to eight healthcare departments within the hospital.

The Auxiliary is a volunteer-managed organization based within the hospital to fund purchases of patient comfort items. Since it was created in 1968, the organization has donated more than $752,000 to the hospital. Funds are raised through sales at the hospital’s gift shop, Diane’s Gift Garden, membership fees, donations and fundraisers.