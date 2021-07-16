The Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild is accepting grant applications from regional non-profit agencies dedicated to supporting women’s and children’s health and wellness. The application deadline to apply for a $2,000 grant award is Aug. 1, and applications can be found online at pullmanregional.org/wlg.
Guild members raised and awarded $20,000 through last year’s grant cycle. The guild was established in 2015, and has 39 members. It is led by Karen Davis-Morris and includes board members Ashley Alred, Ginger Flynn, Vicki Jahns, Susie Skavdahl and Stacey Swift.