As Pullman Regional Hospital worked its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, it leaned heavily on its staff and the community to ensure it could still provide care to the people.
To show its gratitude, the hospital unveiled a new COVID-19 tribute wall last week listing the names of nearly 1,600 individuals and organizations that have helped the hospital in some way since 2020.
“It’s everybody we could think of,” said PRH CEO Scott Adams.
Adams said the wall includes names of hospital employees, volunteers, board members, donors and community organizations. It lists people who donated masks and meals to the staff in the early part of the pandemic. It honors those who donated money to the hospital when it raised a million dollars to support its emergency fund.
He said it recognizes the staff who continued working through the pandemic even after having to take a reduction in pay to help the hospital save money when COVID-19 strained its finances.
Adams said what separates COVID-19 from the other challenges his hospital faced during his 30 years there is that it became an unprecedented challenge affecting “everybody and everything.”
“We’ve had challenges and we’ve always rallied together to get through them, but universally this was the most impactful,” he said.
Adams said the hospital discussed creating the wall in 2021 when the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines became a source for optimism that the pandemic was nearing its end.
They decided to put it on hold as the virus surged again.
“Finally, it seemed like this year the path forward was clearer,” Adams said. “There’s recognition that, OK, we’re not ever going to get rid of the COVID-19 virus, but we’re going to learn how to live with it and manage it. So, we decided to go ahead”
While the pandemic is not officially over, he said the tribute wall serves as a sort of punctuation mark to the pandemic.
“It’s a way to put a point saying, ‘OK, we made it through,’ ” he said.
Kelly Steele, a speech language pathologist for PRH, said during the pandemic her co-workers had to make adjustments and take on different responsibilities. For example, she said even department heads were washing hospital gowns to make sure there were enough during a shortage of supplies.
Employees like her had to deliver patient care through telemedicine and learned along the way that telemedicine is a viable way to provide services.
She compared working at the hospital to being part of a family and she was grateful that she and her colleagues were recognized on the wall.
“It’s such a little thing to write names on the wall, but it’s such a big thing, too,” she said.
Adams said PRH learned from the pandemic that it needs to ensure it has enough capacity to care for the community, especially after seeing regional hospitals max out their resources during the worst of the pandemic.
He said the tribute wall, which was created with the help of local printing company Allegra, can be updated easily to add new names per request.
“A tribute like this allows it to be an ongoing acknowledgement,” he said. “We did something hard. A lot of people helped us get through it and we’re not going to forget that, but we’re moving forward.”
