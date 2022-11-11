Hospital pursues services agreement with Inland Orthopaedic

Tingstad

Pullman Regional Hospital will continue its partnership with Inland Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Clinic by offering the private practice a new aspect of its operational support.

The hospital recently secured a professional services agreement with Inland Orthopaedic. The PRH Board of Commissioners approved a letter of intent for this agreement in a monthly meeting Nov. 2.

Inland Orthopaedic is an orthopedic and sports medicine center based in Pullman and owned by Ed Tingstad, an orthopedic surgeon at PRH. The practice was established in 1990 and offers an array of musculoskeletal services, which includes treating arthritis, sports injuries, joint issues and pain management, Tingstad said in an interview.

Recommended for you