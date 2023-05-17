Stacey Swift, left, and Katie Van Wyngarden hold a giant check for YMCA of the Palouse during Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild annual fundraiser to support women’s and children’s health and wellness Tuesday at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center in Pullman.
Linda Mittelhammer speaks to an audience about the Lauren McCluskey Foundation during Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild annual fundraiser to support women’s and children’s health and wellness Tuesday at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center in Pullman.
A woman votes between three charitable organizations during Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild annual fundraiser to support women’s and children’s health and wellness Tuesday at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center in Pullman.
Ginger Flynn announces a name from a selected ping pong ball during Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild annual fundraiser to support women’s and children’s health and wellness Tuesday at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center in Pullman. Overall, there were three ping pong balls drawn, which allowed the select member to advocate for a charitable cause.
Miss Palouse Aly Welch, left, and Stacey Swift drop ping pong balls into a rolling cage during Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild annual fundraiser to support women’s and children’s health and wellness Tuesday at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center in Pullman.
Katie Van Wyngarden, left, and Shanna Hiscock speak about YMCA of the Palouse during Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild annual fundraiser to support women’s and children’s health and wellness Tuesday at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center in Pullman.
Cheryl Oliver, left, and Stephanie Pierce collaborate to write a giant check to YMCA of the Palouse during Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild annual fundraiser to support women’s and children’s health and wellness Tuesday at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center in Pullman.
Jean Logan speaks to an audience about Family Promise of the Palouse during Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild annual fundraiser to support women’s and children’s health and wellness Tuesday at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center in Pullman.
Zach WIlkinson/Daily News
Zach WIlkinson/Daily News
Zach WIlkinson/Daily News
Zach WIlkinson/Daily News
Zach WIlkinson/Daily News
Zach WIlkinson/Daily News
Zach WIlkinson/Daily News
The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild raised thousands of dollars for the YMCA of the Palouse during its annual fundraising event.
The guild celebrated its fifth year of Girlfriends Gather on Tuesday. The event is a fundraiser to raise aid and awareness for local nonprofits. The YMCA of the Palouse was picked as this year’s nonprofit, and will be given about $6,400 in donations. More than 40 nonprofits were nominated to receive funds gathered from the guild’s event.
Started in 2015, the guild was created with a vision to support the wellness of women and children on the Palouse. The foundation uses membership contributions and giving events to assist nonprofit agencies, and since being created the guild has raised and given more than $265,750 to local organizations.
Stacy Swift, chairperson of the guild’s board, said the event was created to raise funds for nonprofits but also to raise awareness for organizations in the community.
“Even if the nonprofits aren’t awarded the grant, they have the opportunity to share their story,” Swift said. “It’s about getting to know the people behind these organizations and helping that connection between them and the community. It’s an opportunity for us to come together and learn.”
The event is known for its signature ball roller. With a $100 donation, attendees nominate eligible nonprofits to take home funds. Nonprofits eligible to receive funding must be in Whitman, Latah, Nez Perce or Asotin County. It must serve the guild’s mission to provide, and advocate for, women’s and children’s health and wellness.
Nonprofits are written on ping pong balls, and the ball roller is spun to reveal three nonprofits. Guild members then vote on which nonprofit they feel should receive the funds, and a large check is given to the chosen nonprofit’s representative.
“It’s a collective philanthropy,” said Swift. “Rather than have one person donate five or so thousand, we wanted to have the opportunity to work together to provide funds. It brings the community together and all goes toward a great cause.”
The first Girlfriends Gather event was held in 2019, and Swift said the guild hasn’t missed a year. She added that the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging, but the foundation still held its event virtually and raised support for the hospital’s COVID-19 fund. Past events have funded local nonprofits including Families Together for People with Disabilities, Pullman Regional Hospital, Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse and the Pullman School Pantry Program.
The three nonprofits nominated this year were the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, Family Promise of the Palouse and the YMCA of the Palouse. Smith said one vote made the difference between Family Promise and the YMCA to receive funds.
Ultimately, the YMCA of the Palouse was picked this year to receive donations. The aid will go toward supporting the organization’s programs for children, like its summer camp and after school programs. Shanna Hiscock, YMCA incoming chair, said the funds will ensure the YMCA can continue to provide quality child care to meet the needs in the community.
“A lot of our families on the Palouse are unable to afford childcare,” said Hiscock. “We never turn away any child, and we try to make sure all parents and all kids get the help they need. Through scholarships and our funds we’re able to help these families, and it’s events like these that makes this possible.”