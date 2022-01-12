Whitman County reported 11 new COVID-19 hospitalizations and dozens of new cases Tuesday.
Forty-nine new cases and no new deaths were tallied in the county. There have been 6,625 cases, 302 hospitalizations and 83 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. The county has seen 381 new cases since Jan. 1, according to Whitman County Public Health.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Tuesday in Latah County. Those cases include two people between ages 13-17, six people between ages 18-29, five people in their 30s, three people in their 40s and one person in their 80s.
There have been 4,694 confirmed cases, 349 probable cases and 41 deaths in the county since the pandemic’s start.