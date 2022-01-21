Whitman County on Thursday reported nine new residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise.
The county reported 131 new cases and no new deaths. There have been 7,263 total cases, 344 hospitalizations and 84 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 83 new cases and no new deaths in Latah County on Thursday.
A news release from Gritman Medical Center in Moscow shows the hospital admitted six new patients with COVID-19 in the past two weeks. It has admitted 183 COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 5,037 confirmed cases, 417 probable cases and 42 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.