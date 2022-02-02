Whitman County reported 122 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 40 new hospitalizations.
No new deaths were reported. There have been 8,576 total cases, 597 hospitalizations and 86 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 57 new cases in Latah County and no new deaths. The latest cases include six people younger than the age of 18, 13 people between ages 18 and 29, 14 people in their 30s, four people in their 40s, eight in their 50s, seven in their 60s, three in their 70s and two in their 80s.
There have been 5,754 confirmed cases, 515 probable cases and 44 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.