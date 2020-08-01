Hot days ahead

Ariyah Kelley and Ruth Saunders sit in the shade outside Bucer’s Coffeehouse and Pub as temperatures reach 98 degrees Friday in Moscow. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the 80s next week. The full forecast can be found on Page 10A.Geoff Crimmins Daily News

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

