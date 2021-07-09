Winter wheat harvest in the lower elevations started two to three weeks early this year because of the hot, dry weather. But things are just beginning to get into full swing this week, local extension educators say.
“It’s not real rosy,” said Mark Heitstuman, county director for Asotin County Extension. “I think we were probably two weeks early in most cases, probably three weeks where there was heavy rainfall. But I think a lot of people were waiting until after the Fourth of July and (in the meantime) just lots of combines getting moved and getting ready to go.”
The earliest areas for cutting are around Clarkston near the Snake River and at Anatone, where soils are not deep and crops ripen quickly.
Heitstuman confirmed that this year’s winter wheat crop is expected to be below average in both yield and quality. And spring crops, he added, are pretty much doomed.
“Spring crops got hit really hard,” Heitstuman said. “Winter crops are definitely down in yields, but most spring crops basically ran out of moisture.”
Farmers in the Lewiston area started cutting some winter wheat toward the end of June, said Doug Finkelnburg, Nez Perce County Extension educator.
“It’s pretty rare to see wheat being harvested before the Fourth of July,” Finkelnburg said.
“The amount of wheat in the fields is much less than the previous two years, which were great yielding years,” he said. “So I think (this year) people will be doing well if they make county average (meaning the average based on all yields in a particular county).”
Finkelnburg said it’s difficult to gauge how long harvest will last, although as farmers move through one crop after another it’s usually September before all the fields are cleared.
“We’ll probably see everything moved up by a week or two,” Finkelnburg said. “That will slow down in the higher elevations, but the areas hardest hit by the high heat, Nez Perce County, will be taken in sooner than normal. It will be interesting to see where we’ll be in a couple of weeks.”
Finkelnburg added that, so far, he has not heard of any significant field fires in the area. But with the continued hot, dry conditions, that remains a danger.
“So we’re all just holding our breath and hoping people continue to behave rationally, and we can avoid what could become a very devastating fire year,” he said.
