A hotel with a neighboring restaurant has been proposed for Pullman at an address currently belonging to Nendel’s Motor Inn.
Pullman is still awaiting a site plan for a multistory, 102-room hotel with a restaurant, bar and rooftop lounge at 915 E. Main St.
On Saturday, the city announced the proposal has passed an environmental checklist and earned a preliminary mitigated determination of nonsignificance based on the State Environmental Policy Act.
Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said the Kirkland, Wash.,-based developer, Vector Development Co., hopes to break ground in August 2020.
Gardes said this likely means Nendel’s Motor Inn would be torn down. The manager at Nendel’s on Monday chose not to comment on the future of the business.
There are certain conditions that come with the city’s determination of nonsignificance.
The city requires storm drain improvements for Latah Street to connect to the city’s storm drain system.
Any new access to Main Street or State Route 270 would need approval from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The building’s height must comply with Pullman’s zoning code requirements.
The city on Saturday also announced a 415 bedroom apartment complex on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive has passed an environmental checklist. Todd Whipple submitted the proposal for the building, which is expected to be 125,000 to 150,000 square feet.
The development will tie into Northwood Drive and Merman Drive.
The public can submit comments on the determination of nonsignificance for this project to Gardes until 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
