House approves higher ed budget

BOISE — A higher education budget that forestalls undergraduate tuition increases for a fourth consecutive year passed the House on a 46-22 vote Wednesday.
Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, opposed the measure, which now goes to the Senate for further action. All other representatives from north central Idaho supported the bill.
The college and university budget has become a litmus-test issue for far-right Republicans in recent years. They succeeded in blocking the initial appropriation bill in 2020, forcing a minor do-over.
Last year, after conservative groups accused the institutions of “indoctrinating” students into liberal philosophies, the higher education budget died 57-13. A second version passed 49-20, but only after $2.5 million was cut to “send a message.”
Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, urged House members to reject the budget again this year, saying the institutions continue to waste money on diversity and inclusion efforts.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, spoke in support of the bill, saying concerns about indoctrination in Idaho are overblown.
“The best way to understand what’s going on in Idaho universities it to go visit them,” she said. “They’ve given you an invitation; go look for yourself. This is a good budget. We need to fund our universities.”
The $643 million fiscal 2023 budget includes $338.1 million in state general fund support, which is a $25 million, 8% increase over the current year.
Assuming the bill makes it through the Senate, the college and university presidents committed to postponing any increase in resident, undergraduate tuition rates for fiscal 2023.
