BOISE — The House Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Medicaid expansion remain in Idaho, although it has “serious concerns” in its five-year review of the program.

The committee finalized its letter Tuesday addressed to House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, and it was later read across the House floor. The committee voted 9-3 to approve and send the letter.

The letter said members have concerns over the “unsustainability of the current increased budget request” and made six recommendations for the program, which Idaho voters approved in 2018 and provides coverage to adults who made too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid health coverage but not enough to qualify for subsidies on the state’s health care exchange.

