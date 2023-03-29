BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday presented and passed its response to the governor’s veto of the sweeping property tax legislation that had passed the House and Senate: a trailer bill clarifying how sales tax revenue will be distributed to ensure funding remains for transportation projects.

The bill was introduced in an early morning House Ways and Means Committee meeting, and a nearly identical version was re-introduced later that morning with slightly different wording. That afternoon, the House voted 56-11 on the trailer bill, HB 376.

Shortly afterward, the House also voted 58-12 to override the governor’s veto.

