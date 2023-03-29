BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday morning presented its solution to the governor’s veto of the sweeping property tax legislation that had passed the House and Senate: a trailer bill clarifying how sales tax revenue will be distributed to ensure funding remains for transportation projects.

The bill was introduced in an early morning House Ways and Means Committee meeting, and a nearly identical version was re-introduced later that morning with slightly different wording.

House Speaker Mike Moyle previously said that the chamber will hold an override vote on the governor’s veto. The override vote requires a two-thirds majority.

