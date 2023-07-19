BOISE — A lack of housing doesn’t just affect low- or middle-income families in a community. It can touch just about every aspect of an economy.

The widespread impact of a lack of workforce housing was a central message from a panel of experts who spoke Tuesday at the Pacific Northwest Economic Region’s annual summit in Boise about the need, the challenges and possible solutions.

“(Washington) surveyed professional economic development people, and they said the No. 1 barrier to quality economic growth was the absence of access to housing,” Washington Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said.

