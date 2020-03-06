Primary elections in Idaho and Washington are scheduled for Tuesday. Here’s the basics on when, how and where you can vote.
Latah County
Early voting for Tuesday’s presidential primary election ends at 5 p.m. today at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow. Levies for Genesee, Kendrick, Potlatch and Troy school districts will also be on the ballots for those — whether affiliated or unaffiliated with a political party — living in those areas.
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Tuesday to the Latah County Courthouse to be counted.
For a list of polling locations, visit www.latah.id.us/auditor/elections/.
Constitution Party, Democratic Party, nonpartisan, and Republican Party ballots are available for Tuesday’s primary election.
According to a news release from Latah County Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg, the Republican Party requires all voters to affiliate as Republican. The Democratic Party allows registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters. The Constitution Party is open to all Constitution Party members and unaffiliated voters.
Poll workers will ask voters to fill out a short Change of Party Affiliation form if they are moving from one party affiliation to another, the release said.
An unaffiliated voter can request a Democrat ballot and stay unaffiliated after Tuesday’s election. Should a voter who is unaffiliated request a Republican ballot, they must affiliate Republican and will remain a Republican after the election.
Six Constitution presidential candidates are on the Constitution Party ballot, 17 Democratic presidential candidates are on the Democratic Party ballot and six Republican presidential candidates, including President Donald Trump, are on the Republican Party ballot.
Some candidates have withdrawn from the presidential race but their names will still appear on the appropriate ballot.
The release said voters have March 11-13 to go online or visit the clerk’s office at the Latah County Courthouse to change their party affiliation for the May 19 state primary election.
For Latah County, the release said candidates on the May ballot are for the U.S. House and Senate, the Idaho House and Senate, two county commissioner positions, the county prosecuting attorney and the county sheriff.
For questions about which affiliation voters are currently listed as, visit idahovotes.gov or call the Latah County Clerk’s Office at (208) 883-2249.
As for the school district levies, Genesee Joint School District is asking for a $935,000 maintenance and operations levy for the next fiscal year, starting July 1.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $468.21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the district collects a $935,000 supplemental, or maintenance and operations, levy, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect.
Kendrick Joint School District is requesting an $810,000 maintenance and operations levy for the next fiscal year, starting July 1.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of the proposed levy would be $539.73 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the district collects an $810,000 supplemental levy, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect.
The Potlatch School District is requesting a $1,750,000 maintenance and operations levy for the next fiscal year, starting July 1.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $615.85 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the district collects a $1,750,000 supplemental levy, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect.
Troy School District is requesting a $995,000 maintenance and operations levy for the next fiscal year, starting July 1.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $601.51 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the district collects a $995,000 supplemental levy, which will expire when the proposed levy goes into effect.
Voters can vote for or against the four proposed levies.
Whitman County
Tuesday is the final day for Washington residents to mail in their Presidential Primary ballots.
It is also the last day to register to vote in person at the Whitman County Elections Center in Colfax.
Presidential candidates from both parties are on the ballot. Voters are required to declare a party on the return envelope. If a voter marks the Democratic Party box, they must vote for a Democrat. If they mark the Republican box, they must vote for a Republican.
Ballot boxes are available during business hours at the Whitman County Elections Center and Pullman City Hall.
Deposit boxes available 24 hours are located behind the Whitman County Elections Center, at 238 SE Paradise Street in Pullman, and at the Washington State University campus outside the Compton Union Building.
Ballots must be deposited or postmarked by Election Day. On that day, ballot boxes are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elections Center and Pullman City Hall.