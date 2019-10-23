Humane Society of the Palouse and Moscow Alehouse will host a “Howl-O-Ween” event 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
The family friendly event will help raise funds to support the Human Society’s Merlin Fund, which funds surgeries for animals in need. It is open to all members of the community, regardless of pet ownership.
Entry is $15 for teens and adults. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.
Entry includes two beer tokens for those 21 and older, one professional photo from the photo booth, two raffle tickets, face painting and one token for the dog Halloween games.
Additional tokens will be available for purchase.
Featured activities include a dog howling contest, dog trick contest, raffle drawings, photo booth, face painting, kids activities and more.
For more information and a full schedule of activities, visit the event on Facebook through bit.ly/2N30WCj.