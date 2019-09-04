The 12th annual Howling at Hamilton will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, in Moscow.
Only dogs are allowed in the pool and only one dog per person.
A dog jumping contest will begin at 5 p.m. Owners can register their dog for the dock jumping at 4:30 p.m. by the diving board.
Howling at the Hamilton is made possible by the City of Moscow and the Parks and Recreation Department. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of the Palouse. For information, visit humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.