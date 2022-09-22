Howling at the Hamilton

Dogs of all sized and breeds had a great time at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center in Moscow on Sept. 11 during the annual "Howling at Hamilton" fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Palouse. Photo by Cecil Williams.

