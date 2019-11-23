The Latah County Human Rights Task Force is accepting nominations for the 2020 Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards.
Each year, two recipients are selected for the award, which will be presented at the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast on Jan. 18 at Moscow Middle School.
An award will be given to a recipient who has a history of commitment and achievement in the field of human rights for the Moscow community, and a Junior Award is presented to a high school or university student, or some other young person who has shown promise in the field of human rights.
Selection criteria of the Rosa Parks award include: length of active participation in human rights causes; a record of leadership and accomplishment; and a display of special courage and commitment in opposing bigotry and celebrating diversity.
Nominations should be one page, sent to Joann Muneta at jmuneta@uidaho.ed or Latah County Human Rights Task Force, Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843.
The deadline for nominations is Jan. 8.