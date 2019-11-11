The City of Moscow Human Rights Commission will have its biennial Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The award honors the achievements of a Moscow citizen or group who have made outstanding commitments to community unity in memory of Ismat Ara Sheikh and her husband, Abdul Mannan Sheikh, who the city recognizes for demonstrating the meaning of community unity in their personal lives and outreach to the Moscow community.