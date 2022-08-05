The Humane Society of the Palouse has expanded their assistance programs to Whitman County residents and animals effective Aug. 1.

Sierah Beeler, the director of the society in Moscow, stated the shelter is passionate about assisting pets and owners, and has made this decision in light of recent staffing matters at the Whitman County Humane Society.

The expansion of programs and services will be available to both Latah and Whitman County until matters at the Whitman County Humane Society are resolved, she said.

Tags

Recommended for you