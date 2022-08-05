The Humane Society of the Palouse has expanded their assistance programs to Whitman County residents and animals effective Aug. 1.
Sierah Beeler, the director of the society in Moscow, stated the shelter is passionate about assisting pets and owners, and has made this decision in light of recent staffing matters at the Whitman County Humane Society.
The expansion of programs and services will be available to both Latah and Whitman County until matters at the Whitman County Humane Society are resolved, she said.
Services include the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program, Trap-Neuter-Return and access to the Pet Supply Pantry. Beeler said these programs are dedicated to helping pet owners achieve responsible pet ownership.
People who need assistance for their pets can contact the Humane Society of the Palouse staff at (208) 883-1166 or by visiting their website at humanesocietythepalouse.org.
The Humane Society of the Palouse has chosen not to comment on matters of the Whitman County Humane Society, but are doing all they can to ensure pet owners have access to assistance for their pets.