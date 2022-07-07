The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow received a $12,500 grant from the national family foundation, Maddie’s fund.
“Thanks to Maddie, we can continue to pay our staff a livable wage without having to compromise the level of care our pets receive, or the programs we have available for our community,” Sierah Beeler, shelter director, said in a statement.
With grant funds supporting general operating expenses, the shelter announced it will focus more on reuniting lost pets with their families, providing low-cost pet identification and offering pet food free-of-charge to those in need throughout Latah County.