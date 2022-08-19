The Humane Society of the Palouse will hold its Clear the Shelters event next week to encourage pet adoptions and bring people to the shelter to meet animals.

Adoption fees will be discounted or waived Aug. 22-27, and people can view animals by setting up an appointment Aug. 22-24 or by walk-in from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 25-27.

The society was established in 1978 as a no-kill animal shelter with a goal to provide humane treatment to animals in Moscow and Latah County, according to a news release. The shelter offers an array of pet care services, including a spay/neuter program, a trap-neuter-return program and education to the public to ensure responsible pet ownership. The society expanded their assistance programs to Whitman County on Aug. 1, according to reporting by the Daily News.

Recommended for you