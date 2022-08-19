The Humane Society of the Palouse will hold its Clear the Shelters event next week to encourage pet adoptions and bring people to the shelter to meet animals.
Adoption fees will be discounted or waived Aug. 22-27, and people can view animals by setting up an appointment Aug. 22-24 or by walk-in from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 25-27.
The society was established in 1978 as a no-kill animal shelter with a goal to provide humane treatment to animals in Moscow and Latah County, according to a news release. The shelter offers an array of pet care services, including a spay/neuter program, a trap-neuter-return program and education to the public to ensure responsible pet ownership. The society expanded their assistance programs to Whitman County on Aug. 1, according to reporting by the Daily News.
Along with providing homes for animal companions, the society also runs a pet food pantry, supplying 150 homes with pet essential goods, said Lauren Green, public relations manager at the society. Green said the shelter held 502 animals last year, 235 were adopted out and 222 animals were returned to their owners. The shelter will only euthanize animals when it is strictly in the best interest of the animal and if they are truly suffering, Green said.
“We are small, considering other shelters,” Green said. “But for the community that we serve, we are doing our very best to make sure each animal who needs care is able to receive that care.”
The Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign was created by NBCUniversal and associated stations in 2015 as a nationwide effort to boost pet adoptions and amplify attention to animals. The event has assisted 550,000 pet adoptions nationwide, according to the release. Green said the event typically lasts all of August, but society staff found after participation over the last two years that a weeklong event worked well for them.
The event is popular among the community — Green said last year the shelter ran out of animals to be adopted during Clear the Shelters. Green added that a total of 12 cats and five dogs were adopted out, and the shelter had two guinea pigs and two rats left during Clear the Shelters 2021. Green hopes the society sees the same results this year. She said the shelter has a big need for adoptions because kennels are oftentimes full and the shelter has been busy.
All dogs and most cats at the society are ready to go home, Green said. Some kittens will only be available for viewing next week, Green added, because the shelter’s veterinary clinic is backed up on spay/neuter surgeries.
Green said the shelter’s event is important because it brings the community’s attention back to the society and highlights pets who are waiting for their homes. She added that the event removes the barrier of an adoption fee that can sometimes limit people who are able to take pets home.
“One thing about Clear the Shelters is, it does put a spotlight on the Humane Society of the Palouse and the animals who are here waiting for adoption,” Green said. “The other thing is that it encourages adoption and makes it easier for those loving families to connect with the pets who need them.”
The society staff encourages anyone in the community who is hoping to find a pet to visit the shelter and meet their animals. Green said the shelter has some amazing, hidden gems who will steal people’s hearts at first glance.
“We really believe that these pets deserve loving homes, and that they’ll show that when they meet the adopters,” Green said. “All we can do is encourage people to come in and give them a chance to see all the love they have to offer.”