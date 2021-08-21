Humane Society tackles growing cat problem

Feral cat colonies are a growing problem in Whitman County, and the county’s Humane Society has established a committee dedicated to controlling feline populations through nonlethal means.
Annie Lindsey, shelter director at the Whitman County Humane Society, said the new trap-neuter-release program is a response to colonies springing up in rural areas as well as Pullman.
“It is getting bigger and it’s getting bigger faster,” she said of the feral cat problem.
As its name suggests, the trap-neuter-release committee will send its members to these colonies, trap the cats, get them fixed, give them health checks and release them back to where they were found. The committee is being led by local veterinarian Nickol Finch.
This is a slightly different method compared to previous trap-neuter-release programs that required local residents to trap the cats themselves. Now, a team of Humane Society staff members, board members and volunteers will be available to take care of the trapping and transportation of the felines.
The traps are 3 feet long and 1 foot wide and trap the cat when it steps on a metal plate, Lindsey said.
Lindsey said feral cat colonies, particularly barn cats, tend to thrive in rural communities. She also knows of a couple houses in Pullman where stray cats are being fed.
Cat populations significantly increase in the spring when the animals normally mate, Lindsey said. A cat will typically give birth to five or six kittens at a time.
The committee will release the cats back to their homes because the animals are often too feral to be adopted as companion pets. She said trying to adopt a wild cat is akin to kenneling a squirrel.
Lindsey said there are also a number of benefits to releasing them. Keeping a colony intact prevents nonfixed cats from entering the colony, ensuring the population will not grow. Every spring, residents should see a noticeable decrease in cat populations, she said.
“It can decrease your cat population by up to 60 percent,” she said.
Returning the cats to where they were found is also humane, Lindsey said, because they are being put back into an environment where they already know how to find food, water and shelter. Plus, they can still be useful for rodent control.
Neutering them, giving them health checks and releasing them also limits the spread of disease, she said.
Whitman County residents who know of problem cat colonies should contact Lindsey at (509) 332-3422.
