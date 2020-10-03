As the residents of Malden and Pine City were displaced by the devastating Labor Day fire that destroyed their homes, so too were their four-legged companions.
The Whitman County Humane Society, Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital and volunteers are working together to find and care for the cats that were victims of the blaze.
Annie Lindsey, foster program director for the Whitman County Humane Society, said there are three cats being cared for in the shelter and four in foster care. All of the pet dogs in those communities have been found by their owners, she said.
Of all the cats they have rounded up, one died from complications caused by the fire, but the others are on the mend.
They suffered burns and two had breathing problems, but thanks to monetary donations from the public, they have been given the medical attention they need.
Lindsey said people have donated $20,000 to the Humane Society to provide the pet owners with pet supplies and to cover the cats’ medical needs.
“We’re really lucky to have a generous community around us,” she said.
Volunteers and an animal control officer from Thornton, Wash., have been working to round up more pets in Malden and Pine City.
Lindsey said a Malden woman whose home survived the fire has been feeding stray cats in the area so they can be more easily found. That woman bonded to two kittens at the shelter and will adopt them, Lindsey said.
The captured cats are evaluated and treated at the WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
Lindsey said the Humane Society has a database of pictures of missing animals and are working to find them and reunite them with their owners.
Lindsey said it has been heartening to see cats get rescued because felines, especially outdoor cats, tend to get forgotten about when people are fleeing an emergency.
Ashley Phelps, director of shelter operations at the Humane Society, said her staff is still in the process of figuring out which cats survived the fire, and are taking calls from people claiming to be their owners.
With the help of donations, Phelps said, they are able to do whatever it takes to save rescued cats that can be saved.
Phelps said her staff has been “pretty swamped” with taking care of their critters and is encouraging the public to adopt all their pets so they can have space to shelter more.
The Humane Society announced this week that one hundred of its pets were adopted in September alone.
