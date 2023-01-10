Humble Burger preparing to open at new location

Owner Nate Wolff poses for a portrait inside of Humble Burger’s new location at 509 South Main Street in Moscow on Thursday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

A popular hamburger restaurant in Moscow is taking a short break as the business prepares to reintroduce itself to the community on a grander scale.

Humble Burger plans to open this coming weekend at 509 S. Main St. after moving from 102 N. Main St., where it expects to be serving its burgers, french fries and milkshakes to a bigger crowd.

The larger space seats about 45 diners inside at once, about twice as many as the former space, said Nate Wolff, an owner of Humble Burger.

Recommended for you