Humble Burger preparing to open at new location

A popular hamburger restaurant in Moscow is taking a short break as the business prepares to reintroduce itself to the community on a grander scale.
Humble Burger plans to open this coming weekend at 509 S. Main St. after moving from 102 N. Main St., where it expects to be serving its burgers, french fries and milkshakes to a bigger crowd.
The larger space seats about 45 diners inside at once, about twice as many as the former space, said Nate Wolff, an owner of Humble Burger.
More tables are outside in a shared area with Panhandle Cone & Coffee, an adjacent business that sells hard ice cream in cones and cups, but not shakes, he said.
“There’s no overlap,” Wolff said.
The Humble Burger building has two commercial kitchens, one on the main level and a second in the basement.
That increased kitchen space, along with new equipment, will allow Humble Burger to prepare more burger ingredients in advance and shorten waits, he said.
It also will give Humble Burger the opportunity to potentially make its own buns from scratch, expanding on a goal — that Wolff has met every year since opening — of bringing one component of the burgers in house, he said.
The restaurant has been perfecting its burger since its founding at the Moscow Farmers Market in 2014 and after its move about a year later to the brick-and-mortar location it just left.
At the start, Wolff had a full-time job at what is now Lightcast that he eventually left to focus full-time on Humble Burger.
The first day, they expected to sell 50 burgers and instead had 100 customers waiting to try one, Wolff said.
“It was complete chaos,” he said.
Since that time, the popularity of Humble Burger has grown steadily, largely because of the consistent high standards it has for all of its menu items, Wolff said.
The meat for the hamburgers is ground fresh daily at the Moscow Food Co-op. Each burger is topped with thin-sliced red onions and American cheese, along with Humble Burger’s own sweet pickles and fry sauce.
“The meltiness (of American cheese), the taste and the texture really go well with our burger,” Wolff said.
Humble Burger will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in its new location.
Health remains focus of Palouse Juice in new locale
Palouse Juice has debuted about eight blocks north of where the business was founded, and now has a rejuvenated format.
Palouse Juice is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 316 N. Main St., where Greenfield Water Solutions and The Vine Wellness Center also are located.
The reboot follows a six-month hiatus that ended last month after Palouse Juice refined its selection of high-quality, healthy dishes, moved to a smaller space and found a way to function with fewer employees, said Benedetta “Toni” Salerno.
The changes were needed to make the business more sustainable, said Salerno, who owns the business with her husband, Zach Salerno-Baird.
Smoothies, fresh juices, acai bowls, oatmeal bowls and toasts still dominate the menu, she said. Everything continues to be made with high-quality, organic, wholesome ingredients, but the choices have been condensed based on customer favorites, Salerno said.
Among them are the Vandal Delight, an avocado toast on gluten-free bread, with salt, pepper, olive oil and shredded raw cheese; and the Vandal Pow, an acai bowl with berries, bananas, dates, granola, coconut, nut butter and raw honey. Any item can be tailored for people’s dietary preferences, and many dishes from the old menu are available by request.
“If I have the ingredients, I will make it happen,” Salerno said.
In the future, she plans to feature specialities such as vegan nachos from the old menu on certain days.
Several menu items were cut because it was costly to store the ingredients and difficult to predict how popular they would be each day, leading to food waste and unnecessary expenses.
Palouse Juice has incorporated other improvements, too. Salerno added an outdoor pickup window for telephone orders that are accepted at (208) 892-2233.
The footprint has dropped from 2,800 square-feet to 400 square feet. A limited amount of seating is available in the business and more is available in a lobby and outside area.
The new approach offers many benefits, such as decreasing the amount of time required to clean, Salerno said.
Instead of working more than 80 hours a week, she usually puts in about 50 hours, even though her only help is a friend and volunteer, down from a staff of about 12 employees.
“I feel like this is my purpose,” she said. “This is my mission. I’m able to change things, but still do the things I love to do.”
Bakery readies for launch in downtown Lewiston
LEWISTON — A woman who succeeded in turning a favorite hobby into a business is introducing her first brick-and-mortar storefront in downtown Lewiston in February.
B’s Bakery will be at 812 Main St. and likely will only be open on Saturdays in the beginning and add more hours later, said Brittin Sager, the owner.
The limited hours initially will allow her to learn how to run the business in its new iteration, she said.
Since 2018, she has specialized in pre-ordered cakes for weddings, showers, birthday parties and other celebrations, Sager said.
In downtown, she will carry made-from-scratch cupcakes, macaroons, cookies, seasonal cinnamon rolls, toaster pastries and cakecicles.
After the bakery is established, she will begin accepting orders for special-occasion cakes again.
“It’s a whole different ballgame than what I have experienced in the past,” she said.
Sager’s interest in baking began as a child and remained after she started college in an elementary education program.
Eventually, she decided to shift her career focus and enrolled in courses at Spokane Community College, where she refined skills like cake decorating.
The following for B’s Bakery has blossomed as she has baked from her parents’ house, a one-bedroom apartment and her house, which has a decorating area in a converted mother-in-law suite.
The creativity required is a favorite part of her job. She prefers when clients give her inspiration based on their party themes as opposed to pictures of confections from the internet, Sager said.
Her designs have gotten increasingly complicated. One technique she has mastered involves painting images of flowers on cakes with multi-colored frosting and pallet knives, she said.
Lewiston hospital earns accreditation
LEWISTON — St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston has earned a three-year voluntary accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, a program of the American College of Surgeons that rates quality.
The hospital, which treats patients from around the region, first received the accreditation in the late 1970s and has maintained it continuously since then, according to a news release from the hospital.
A cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of patient-centered care to qualify for the accreditation, according to the news release.
The St. Joseph Cancer Center & Blood Institute takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists, according to the news release.
“From efforts to promote early diagnosis to surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, along with excellent nursing, rehab and other supportive services, St. Joe’s delivers optimal care by employing the latest, best practices and meeting those quality standards essential to treating such a complex disease,” said Dr. Michael Rooney in the news release.
Rooney is the cancer liaison physician for the Commission on Cancer and St. Joe’s multidisciplinary cancer committee.
The hospital continues to invest in the cancer center and blood institute by adding two medical oncologists, a nurse practitioner and a radiation oncologist, said St. Joe’s CEO Ed Freysinger in the news release.
At the same time, St. Joe’s is replacing one of its linear accelerators with one that will be one of the most advanced of its type in the Pacific Northwest, allowing additional modalities and more effective operations, he said.
The linear accelerator is a machine and system that generates the radiation energy used to treat patients, also known as radiation therapy. The hospital also has purchased a positron emission tomography with computed tomography scan machine, which is used to accurately diagnose and monitor cancer during treatment.
St. Joe’s and other facilities with the accreditation maintain a cancer registry and contribute data to the National Cancer Data Base, a joint program of the Commission on Cancer and the American Cancer Society. The nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of cancer is tracked and analyzed to explore trends in cancer care. Cancer centers with the accreditation have access to the information, which helps them with quality improvements.
