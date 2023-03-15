Hungry muskrat

A muskrat enjoys a snack Tuesday in a Pullman marsh. Muskrats grow from 16 to 25 inches long and weigh around 1.5 to 4 pounds, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

