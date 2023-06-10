Hunter mistakenly kills grizzly bear

A hunter in Idaho's Panhandle self-reported after killing a grizzly bear he mistook for a black bear. Conservation groups are asking the state to require bear hunters to take a grizzly identification course.

A nonresident hunter alerted conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game after mistakenly killing a grizzly bear Thursday.

According to a news release from the agency, the unidentified hunter, who is cooperating with an investigation, was hunting north of Upper Priest Lake in the Idaho Panhandle and mistook the animal for a black bear. Grizzly bears are listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act and cannot be hunted in the lower 48 states. Black bears are classified as a big game animal in Idaho and can be hunted in both the spring and fall.

Idaho has small grizzly bear populations in and around the Selkirk and Cabinet mountains in far northern Idaho and adjacent to Yellowstone National Park in eastern Idaho. Grizzlies occasionally wander into the Clearwater Region that is part of the Bitterroot Recovery Zone in central Idaho and has been identified as having habitat suitable for the great bears.

