Four hunters allegedly involved in poaching elk in Whitman County last year have been charged with gross misdemeanors by the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.
Duane Kjack, a 67-year-old from of St. John; Jason Heitstunan, a 27-year-old from St. John; Randall Hooper, a 71-year-old from Colfax; and Eric Thompson, a 34-year-old from Clarkston, were charged with second-degree unlawful hunting of big game.
The other five men who were investigated were not charged because of lack of evidence, the prosecutor’s office said.
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, an investigation by WDFW officers and a Whitman County sheriff’s deputy alleged the men illegally used vehicles to chase, corral and prevent the escape of a large herd of elk Oct. 5 near Endicott-St. John Road and Mulkey Road. They then allegedly shot multiple elk with muzzleloaders from the road and out of their vehicles.