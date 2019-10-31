A statewide measure on this year’s ballot that would remove vehicle taxes and fees would not have an immediate effect on Pullman or Whitman County’s budget, but it could lead to problems in the future.
Initiative 976 would cut funding for state and local transportation projects by repealing, reducing or removing state and local authority to impose certain vehicle taxes and fees. It would limit annual license fees for vehicles that weigh less than 10,000 pounds to $30.
Total revenue loss for local governments across Washington is expected to be $2.3 billion during the next six years if I-976 passes, according to the Washington voter’s guide. But local officials say Pullman and Whitman County do not rely on money from these taxes and fees as much as other cities and counties.
Wayne Thompson, Pullman Transit manager, said the city occasionally uses those funds for purchasing buses and vans. However, Pullman has recently been using grant money to make those purchases instead.
The last three buses the city has purchased, he said, have been with state and federal grants.
He also said Pullman has just entered a four-year contract to receive federal money for its daily operating expenses, so the immediate loss of state money will not hurt it there.
Pullman Transit could run into problems in the future, however, because if funding is cut for cities, then there could be more competition for the grants Pullman relies upon, Thompson said.
Currently, Pullman Transit is seeking $262,000 in state grant money to fund facility upgrades the city needs as it transitions to all-electric buses.
Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said the passing of I-976 would not have any direct effect on the city’s street maintenance funds.
Gardes said Pullman streets are paid for through the utility tax, gas tax, real estate excise tax and grants.
Mark Storey, Whitman County Public Works director, said some state vehicle fee money helps pay for the county’s maintenance of rural roads. He estimates it accounts for $100,000 to $150,000 a year.
He said Whitman County, though, is still less reliant on that money than other governments in Washington.
“I know it hits a lot of agencies harder than us,” Storey said if I-976 passes.
He said state officials do not know exactly what the future will hold if I-976 passes, but there are fears it could lead to the Puget Sound cities having to rely on a bigger portion of the state’s gas tax money, leaving less money for the rest of Washington.
Storey said about two-thirds of Whitman County’s road maintenance money comes from the gas tax.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.