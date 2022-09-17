I welcome bees, birds and butterflies in my not-so-secret garden

Craft Rozen

I received a thoughtful email recently from a lifelong gardener who wrote that she loves “how it feels to be a part of the web of life: the plants, the earthworms, the birds, the bees.” She asked if I would consider writing a column about the value and importance of planting native flowers, shrubs and trees.

“Petunias and tulips are easy and fun, yes, but they don’t do a thing to help our struggling wild birds, bumblebees and other insects.” I replied that I welcome bees, butterflies and hummingbirds to my flower garden and have, for decades, planted varieties of perennials that attract pollinators. Asters, salvia, coreopsis and monarda share space with my English-garden favorites, canterbury bells, phlox, delphiniums and hollyhocks, and the bees seem particularly fond of purple catmint. I won’t give up my tulips, though.

A bee house hangs above the door of our garden shed, and mason bees fill its cells every year. The apple tree in our front yard offers finches, sparrows, chickadees and other small birds a safe place to perch, and two sturdy feeders hold their favorite sunflowers chips. In wintertime a low-wattage bulb keeps the water temperature in their birdbath above freezing, but the bird-brained pine siskins insist on bringing their ice skates.

