Percussion and piano group Icarus Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Haddock Performance Hall on the University of Idaho campus, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow.
Group members include Larry Weng, Yevgeny Yontov, Matt Keown and Jeff Stern.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students and senior citizens, available at the door.
The concert is part of a two-day residency for the ensemble. The group will create a new piece inspired by the Frank Church Wilderness of No Return with the UI’s Ruby Fulton, an assistant professor of theory and composition in the Lionel Hampton School of Music, and Benjamin James, clinical assistant professor in the English department.
Icarus Quartet will also participate in a free panel discussion hosted by the UI Confluence Lab, “Arts, Science and Activism” 12:30-1:30 p.m. today in the atrium of the Integrated Research and Innovation Center on campus, 685 Line St.